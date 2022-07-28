Who is performing at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony? Find out the lineup, start time and how to watch here…

The Commonwealth Games 2022 kick off on Thursday and as usual, there will be an epic opening ceremony to start the annual sporting competition.

Over the next 12 days, 72 teams and over six thousand athletes will compete in a series of sports in the hope of winning gold. And, for the first time at a major multi-sporting event, there will be more medals events for women than for men.

The live athletic events don't get underway until Friday morning – leaving Thursday evening free to celebrate the opening ceremony. Here's our rundown of what to expect, who's performing, and how you can tune in.

Where is the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony taking place?

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony is taking place in Birmingham. Those lucky enough to get their hands on tickets for the event will head to the Alexander Stadium to see the action take place.

The athletes who are competing this year are naturally set to appear during the ceremony but there are many other special guests, too.

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony is taking place on Thursday 28 July

Prince Charles and Camilla are attending on behalf of the Queen, the head of the Commonwealth. Prince Charles is also due to give a speech and will read a message from the Monarch.

Who is performing at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

In terms of performers – there's plenty to look forward to. Steven Knight is acting as a producer for the event, and promises an event that has "real heart". It's fitting for the TV writer to be the brains behind the ceremony, given his work on Birmingham-based period drama Peaky Blinders.

Duran Duran are set to perform at the event

The confirmed performers consist of mezzo-soprano singer Samantha Oxborough, who will be belting out the national anthem, and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Eighties icons Duran Duran, who were formed in Birmingham, are also due to take to the stage for an epic finale. There'll also be a choir of over 700 voices and plenty of musicians from across the region representing different global musical styles. We can't wait!

What time does the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony start and how can I watch?

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony will take place on BBC One and 7.00 pm and will run until 10.30 pm.

