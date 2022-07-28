Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis throws support behind passionate statement

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis has shared a post from BBC Sport throwing her support behind TV personality Ian Wright, who spoke passionately about women’s football.

Speaking about the England team making it to the final of the UEFA Women’s EUROs in the clip, he said: “Whatever happens in the final now, if girls are not allowed to play football just like the boys can in their PE after this tournament, what’re we doing? We’ve got to make sure they have the opportunity to play and to do this.”

WATCH: Geri Horner celebrates England's win alongside daughter Bluebell

Rose wrote over the clip, adding: “Well said, Ian Wright.” Rose isn’t the only one who is thrilled over the news that England has made it to the final, with one person writing: “Impact of the @Lionesses in #WEURO2022 on little girls just incredible - in the village near me we are creating 3 girls teams in September from scratch - that’s how many parents have got in touch with the village junior team saying their daughter wants to play!”

England is in the final!

Another person added: “In the excitement of the @Lionesse making a Euros final, it’s worth remembering that there are players in the WSL who have to pay for their own lunch, are being paid as little as £20k a year & have sketchy medical care. I hope clubs wake up & start treating their players better.”

Even Prince William has thrown his support behind the team, tweeting: “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, the whole country is behind you #WEURO2022 W.”

The final is set to take place on Sunday against Germany, and we can’t wait to see if the Lionesses take home the trophy!

