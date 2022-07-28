Escape to the Country: What's the show's biggest ever budget? Find out the buyers' huge price range

We love settling down to watch episodes of Escape to the Country every weekday afternoon on BBC One. The programme follows the presenters as they help couples look for their dream home in rural areas of the UK.

In each instalment, the buyers usually state their budget before the host presents them with an array of properties within their price range. But what is the show's biggest ever budget and did the couple end up buying a house?

Last year, Jules Hudson welcomed married couple Mike and Carol onto the programme. The potential buyers, who were making the move from the Netherlands back to the UK after 30 years of living abroad, were hoping Jules could help them find the perfect property close to their children.

The couple's requirements included a large downstairs space, three to four bedrooms and two annexes for their elderly mothers, who were expected to visit from time to time. But what was their budget?

When asked by Jules to state their price range, Mike said: "If we're talking about a house that needs a lot of effort spent on it, then probably about a million is as far as we'd want to go."

He added: "And if it was ready to move into tomorrow, with everything organised, even up to £1.5million, that's the absolute limit."

The show's biggest budget was £1.5 million

The stunned host replied: "I have to confess, I think £1.5million is the biggest budget I've ever had to play with on this show.

"But I do want to get it right, so we've got a lot of work to do," he added.

The couple were shown three beautiful properties before making their decision. The first was a stunning 18th-century house in the hamlet of Kettleshulme in Cheshire which had a price tag of £1,500,000. The second property, which was on the market for £1,300,000, was a beautiful contemporary home in the village of Marple Bridge in Stockport.

Jules Hudson showed the couple three properties

The final property was The Mystery House, which was a gorgeous farmhouse located in Wheston, Derbyshire.

After much thought, Mike and Carol decided that the 18th-century property was their favourite. While they didn't put an offer down on the home, they did say they would give it a second look.

