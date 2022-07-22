Which royals are attending the 2022 Commonwealth Games? See their itinerary From Prince William and Kate to Prince Charles and Camilla...

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are almost upon us and are a sporting highlight in the royal family's calendar.

While the Queen will not be making an appearance at this year's tournament, which runs from 28 July to 8 August, due to her mobility issues, other members of The Firm will be stepping out to show their support.

SEE: 26 photos of the royals showing off their sports skills

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen shares sneak peek of secret Commonwealth Games 2022 message

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will visit the sporting venues, attend a range of fixtures, and meet athletes, volunteers and support staff helping at the Games.

The royals will also attend events and engagements in celebration of the Games, such as the opening and closing ceremonies, and pre-ceremony receptions.

SEE: Royals around the world having fun at the Olympics

Find out who will be stepping out on which day…

Thursday 28 July

Prince Charles, accompanied by his wife Camilla, will represent the Queen at the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday 28 July.

The future King will deliver a speech, part of which will include the Queen's message which was placed into the Commonwealth Games Baton by Her Majesty in October 2021 at Buckingham Palace, before departing on its 294-day journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

READ: The Queen's secret Commonwealth Games message will be different for this year's athletes

Charles and Camilla attended the 2018 opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Australia

Prince Edward, in his role as Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, will attend the opening ceremony with his wife Sophie.

The two royal couples will also attend pre-ceremony receptions.

Friday 29 July

Prince Edward, who has attended every Commonwealth Games since Edinburgh 1986 and was made Vice-Patron in 1990, will attend a series of sporting events throughout the day with his wife Sophie.

READ: Tom Bosworth, Commonwealth Games athlete, shares how fiancé saved him

READ: The 10 darkest moments of the Queen's reign

Prince Edward has attended every Commonwealth Games since Edinburgh 1986

Meanwhile, Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will visit the Commonwealth Games Athletes' Village at Warwick University. The Queen's only daughter will meet athletes from across the Commonwealth, including those who will take part in rugby, judo, wrestling and lawn bowls fixtures, before meeting Commonwealth Games volunteers.

She will then attend the Rugby Sevens at Coventry Stadium, watching a total of four matches including England vs Samoa.

Saturday 30 July

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will attend Commonwealth Games Cycling events at the Lee Valley Velopark, London on the Saturday evening. The couple will watch the Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit and present the winning athletes with their medals.

Monday 1 August

Prince Edward and Sophie will return to Birmingham to attend various fixtures of the Commonwealth Games from Monday 1 August to Wednesday 3 August.

Tuesday 2 August

Prince William and Kate will make one appearance during the Commonwealth Games, joining Edward and Sophie for events on Tuesday 2 August.

William and Kate will attend the Games on 2 August

Saturday 6 to Monday 8 August

Prince Edward will attend a series of fixtures at the Commonwealth Games, as well as meet and thank volunteers and support staff involved in delivering the Games.

He will then attend the closing ceremony on Monday 8 August where he will give a speech to celebrate the conclusion of the games, and attend the pre-ceremony reception.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.