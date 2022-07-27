Everything you need to know about the 2022 Commonwealth Games The sporting event runs from 28 July to 8 August

The Commonwealth Games, the spectacular multi-sport event celebrating the diversity of the 56 Commonwealth member states, is back - and it will be the largest sporting event on UK soil since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Find out everything you need to know, from the royal guests attending to how to catch the Games on TV…

WATCH: The Queen shares sneak peek of secret Commonwealth Games 2022 message

When are the Commonwealth Games happening?

The Commonwealth Games will start on Thursday 28 July and end on Monday 8 August, lasting a total of 12 days.

What sporting events will there be?

Viewers can look forward to a wide range of sports events, from diving and swimming to track and field and even cricket.

Over 4,500 athletes from the 54 Commonwealth nations are expected to take part.

There is also a huge focus on inclusivity: unlike the Olympics, there are no separate para-sport events, and any athletes with a disability are instead fully integrated into their national team.

The Games will also feature more women's medal events than men’s in a first for global multi-sport events.

The spotlight will be shone on female athletes at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Where will the Commonwealth Games take place?

This year’s Games will take place in Birmingham.

The festivities will kick off with the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium, with other sporting competitions taking place at venues across the city such as the NEC Arena, Arena Birmingham and the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

The Games will be hosted at the 30,000-capacity venue, Alexander Stadium

Which royals will be in attendance?

The Queen will not attend the Commonwealth Games later this month, as previously reported by the Daily Mail and confirmed by Buckingham Palace last week. This comes after the monarch experienced 'discomfort' at some of the Jubilee events earlier this year, which led her to cancel her appearances at the national thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral and at the Derby.

However, royal fans can look forward to seeing Prince Charles as the Queen's eldest son will attend the opening ceremony on Thursday 28 July in his mother's place, alongside his wife Camilla. The couple opened the last Games in 2018, which were held on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Prince Edward - who carried out a tour of Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, going to 32 events in eight days - and his wife Sophie will also attend the opening ceremony. The Earl is Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Charles and Camilla attended the opening ceremony for the 2018 Games

The Wessexes and Princess Anne will attend certain Games throughout the tournament, while Prince William and Kate, who attended the 2014 Commonwealth Games, will make one appearance with the Wessexes at the Games on Tuesday 2 August.

Which athletes can we look out for?

The current 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith will be part of England’s athletics team, and will be looking to defend her gold medal in the 4x100m event from Gold Coast 2018.

Other big British names include Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Adam Gemili.

Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce is also expected to compete, along with Australian cycling champion Matthew Glaetzer and Fijian rugby star Jerry Tuwai.

Olympic medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce is expected to be at the Games

How to watch the Games on TV

The Games will be broadcast on BBC, as it has been since 1954.

Viewers can follow all the latest events on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, as well as catching up with anything they miss on BBC iPlayer.

There will also be radio coverage of several sports including athletics and boxing on BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Sports Extra.

