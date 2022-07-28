Stranger Things writers set record straight on claims that 'unsavoury' scene was edited out This is just… strange

The writers of Stranger Things have set the record straight on claims that the episodes of the Netflix show have been retroactively edited in order to fit in with the show's current storylines.

Taking to Twitter, the Writers' Room account for the hugely popular series, which recently aired its fourth season, confirmed that "no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be."

The clarification comes after a GQ article claimed that an "unsavoury" scene from season one had been re-edited to make Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) not appear so creepy while crushing on Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer).

Although the couple got together at the end of season two, in the show's second-ever episode, Jonathan is seen secretly watching Nancy through the lens of his camera as she's getting undressed in Steve's bedroom.

PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be. pic.twitter.com/H0j8JwidLs — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 26, 2022

The article erroneously reported that the moment in which Jonathan snaps a photo of Nancy in her underwear has now been cut, but it turns out it never existed in the first place and has simply been misremembered by viewers.

In a follow-up tweet, the Stranger Things writers said that the claims were "based off a false TikTok rumour" and pointed out the irony that GQ has now "had to retroactively edit their own article" with a correction.

The season one scene has not been re-edited despite rumours

Earlier this year, however, the creators behind the show did joke that they would be "George Lucas-ing" the show to fix continuity errors after another TikTok rumour correctly revealed that everyone involved in the show - including its writers - had forgotten Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) birthday.

Matt and Ross Duffer told Variety that they might "go and George Lucas" Will's birthday, referring to the Star Wars creator's habit of re-editing his earlier films to fit the storylines established he came up with later down the line.

Matt said that the team were considering changing his birth month from March to May "because 'May' can fit in Winona's mouth" during the season two scene in which his birthday was established. However, it is unconfirmed whether those changes will now take place.

