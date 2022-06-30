Virgin River fans think they've worked out major character's fate after spotting clue Fans have stumbled across a huge clue regarding Lauren Hammersley's character's future...

We're just weeks away from the release of Virgin River season four and while all will be revealed very soon, some fans think they've stumbled across a huge clue regarding a certain character's fate on the show.

Taking to Instagram this week, Charmaine actress Lauren Hammersley shared a rather interesting update with her followers. Alongside a mirror selfie showing herself dressed in jeans, a red tee, a khaki green flannel and a trucker's cap, she wrote: "New series."

Fans were naturally thrilled to hear that she was back filming, but given that her costume looked very different to the usual getup she dons to play Charmaine, they were left convinced that it was for another role and not Virgin River.

Fans rushed to the comments of the post and were quick to speculate what the new role could mean for Charmaine's fate on the show. One asked: "So does that mean you're not returning for VR season 5 that starts filming next week?"

Actress Lauren Hammersley has landed a new role away from the Netflix show

Another echoed this writing: "Congratulations! No more Virgin River?" and a third added: "Oh no! Spoiler for season four? Is Charmaine getting a spin-off?"

What's more, according to co-star Alexandra Beckenridge, shooting for the Netflix show's fifth season is not set to commence until next month, leading many to believe that something may happen in the upcoming episodes which will result in Charmaine not returning for season five.

Will Charmaine appear in Virgin River season five?

It would explain why Lauren is gearing up for a new show miles away in Nova Scotia just days before the rest of the cast descend on Vancouver to begin filming. Speculation that Lauren could be exiting the show began last month when Netflix released some first-look photos of the new season, which Charmaine was noticeably absent from.

The photos in question show many familiar faces, including Alexandra as well as Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Grayson Maxwell and Sarah Dugdale, among others, back in the North Californian town but there was no sign of Charmaine or her growing baby bump.

As fans will know, Charmaine is carrying Jack's twins and is soon approaching her due date, with the arrival of the babies set to change everything for central couple, Jack and Mel.

