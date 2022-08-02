Countryfile: All you need to know about John Craven's impressive career and net worth The presenter first joined the BBC show over 30 years ago

Countryfile has many familiar faces that have all become household names over the years, but viewers will no doubt be aware that John Craven has been part of the BBC furniture for most of his career.

The broadcaster is a household name thanks to his impressive credentials in broadcasting. Here's all you need to know about his early career, when he met his wife while working for the BBC, his later work and his net worth…

John Craven's early career

John Craven OBE has been a staple on British television since the 1970s when he landed his first job at the BBC. He first began working in local radio in television in Newcastle upon Tyne, before relocating to Bristol.

But it was in 1972 when John grew to prominence. The presenter began fronting Newsround, a regular children's news programme which still continues to this day. John was the long-running lead host of the current affairs show, which was then known as John Craven's Newsround at the time.

John began working at the BBC in the 1970s

Following the success of Newsround, John became associated with children's TV and began working on shows such as Saturday Superstore and Multi-Coloured Swap Shop.

John Craven's later career

After 3,000 episodes of Newsround, John stepped down from presenting the show in 1989 and went on to front Countryfile, a beloved programme which still remains a staple on the BBC to this day. Alongside the lifestyle and agriculture show, he also presented the BBC Two programme Beat the Brain in 2015.

John is now a regular star on Countryfile along with other big names including Matt Baker, Helen Skelton, Sean Fletcher and more.

John Craven now presents Countryfile

John Craven's net worth

According to some reports, John's long-spanning career and television broadcasting has meant his net worth stands at an impressive £2.8 million.

What has John Craven said about his career?

Not only is John clearly proud of his work at the BBC as an esteemed presenter and broadcast journalist, it also played a part in him meeting his wife, Marilyn. The couple reportedly met circa 1970 when John was working at the BBC in Newcastle upon Tyne and Marilyn was a production secretary on Look North.

John has a long and successful career

Chatting to the Mail about their adjacent careers, John told the Mail: "It helped that she worked in TV. She knew how it was. Without being too soppy, she was always there for me, which is the main thing in my business because it can be precarious.

"You're very exposed, and it's always good to be able to get that reassurance."

