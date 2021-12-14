BBC's Countryfile Live have posted a message to their fans following their special Christmas event last weekend – after some attendees were left feeling unimpressed by the annual event.

The official Instagram account for the event shared a series of photos on Monday, writing in the caption: "That's a wrap! Thank you for braving the mud and winter weather to join us. Huge thanks to the #Countryfile presenters for an entertaining three days, and to our exhibitors, contributors, and carol singers for supporting us to make the event happen with festive cheer."

However, despite many enjoying themselves, some were "disappointed" by the event according to reports. Some punters spoke to the Sun about their experience and complained about the lack of Christmas atmosphere.

One attendee, named Helena, told the publication: "The summer shows are great but this one was just awful. There was no festive atmosphere whatsoever, there was no carol singing, no reindeer and the only Father Christmas I saw looked miserable as he was covered in mud. The stars of the show are supposed to be here, but I've not seen them in the main marquee."

The BBC live event shared some photos from the festivities

Another wrote on Twitter: "I'm furious that we paid all that money, to slop around in thick mud, no outdoor events… sound system not working, Santa's horses left [because] of the mud. Info tent had no info. A disabled lad couldn't walk through mud – his dad carried him."

A third person wrote in the comments of the aforementioned Instagram post, expressing they felt let down by the Christmas in the Park event: "I'm glad so many enjoyed it! We found it a disappointment overall, though with lots of lovely bits..."

It wasn't all bad news, however, as others in the comments seemingly had a more positive experience. "We had a fabulous day! Great fun and plenty to entertain us," said one fan, as another wrote: "Loved our day. Thanks to everyone who made it happen in such difficult circumstances." The weekend of festivities saw familiar faces from the lifestyle programme make an appearance including Adam Henson, Matt Baker, Anita Rani and Sean Fletcher.

