Everything you need to know about Countryfile farmer Becky Houzé The farmer runs successful social media pages

We love settling down to watch the BBC's Countryfile on Sundays to learn about stories from the heart of the British countryside.

Last Sunday was no different as viewers were introduced to Jersey-based dairy farmer Becky Houzé. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the internet sensation.

Who is Becky Houzé?

Becky is a 29-year-old who works on Lodge Farm in Jersey and is best known as the 'Jersey cowgirl' to her 114k TikTok followers.

She is a fourth-generation dairy farmer and is one of the youngest in her line of work in the whole of Jersey. Her great-grandfather founded the farm back in 1944 and started out with just eight cows and a few pigs.

Chatting about her job in last Sunday's episode of the BBC show, she said: "I love being outdoors and working in the countryside with the animals. I much prefer this to being in the office."

She also revealed that she didn't always want to be a dairy farmer. "When I was younger I did every single type of dancing known to man and I would have loved to have been a ballerina when I was young," she said.

Becky is a dairy farmer in Jersey

"Then I realised I have a beautiful farm here, so why not give it a shot at being a dairy farmer. I've slowly been taking over the family business."

How did Becky Houzé become an internet sensation?

She first started her social media pages when she was at university and found that her followers responded well to content she uploaded from working at the farm during the summer holidays.

As well as posting fun images, she has also used her profile to raise awareness of the challenges faced by farmers in Jersey.

Along with her TikTok and Instagram pages, Becky also runs a non-explicit OnlyFans page where she shares pictures of herself working on the farm as well as snaps of her looking glamorous during her spare time.

Becky is an internet sensation

She has also appeared in an eight-part series on the OnlyFans free streaming service, OFTV, which saw the internet sensation teach a group of female influencers how to farm.

She recently told The Sun that she has received marriage proposals from followers watching her content. "Since I had 5,000 followers I've had some people asking if I'm single and saying I'd make their ideal wife," she said.

"I never get anything too sleazy, I think people know I'm not the kind of girl to tolerate it."

