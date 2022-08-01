GMB viewers inundate Kate Garraway with well wishes as she reveals Derek's life-threatening return to A&E Derek contracted Covid in 2020 and became seriously ill

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway opened up about her husband Derek Draper's return to A&E on Monday morning's show and was instantly inundated with well wishes from viewers.

The presenter revealed that she had been absent from the programme for three weeks after Derek contracted "severe" and "life-threatening" sepsis and was rushed to intensive care.

When asked by co-host Richard Madeley how things were at home, Kate replied: "I'm sorry I dramatically disappeared and haven't been here for three weeks now."

After explaining that Derek has been in and out of hospital for a while, she revealed: "And then he was just really unwell, he'd come out of hospital the day before and I got a phone call from the person looking after him saying, 'Right we're really worried'. So I whizzed home and it just sort of went 'boom' from there."

She continued: "We called an ambulance, went to A&E and they said he had very severe sepsis, life-threatening sepsis.

Kate revealed that Derek recently contracted sepsis

"So it was really dramatic. Brilliant work by the A&E, absolutely extraordinary, because when you've got sepsis, the big challenge is to find the source of infection, quickly and get the right antibiotics and his blood pressure was so low."

After Richard asked if the doctors found the source of the infection, Kate explained that by the process of elimination, they discovered that it was a problem with his kidneys.

She said: "And unfortunately his kidneys were really badly infected, blocked, and the challenge now is to save them, so that's where we've been for the last three weeks, got the sepsis under control."

Derek is currently still in hospital

"Is he still in hospital?" asked Richard, as Kate confirmed: "Still in hospital, not in intensive care, waiting for another procedure, looking really good, so fingers crossed on everything. One kidney looking really good, just need to look at the other one and so yeah he's still in high dependency."

Holding on to Kate's hand, Richard replied: "Well if positive wishes could perform miracles then miracles would be coming your way."

"Thank you, thank you," Kate said, before adding: "Not clear yet really exactly why he's developed this, probably due to Covid, but that's to come. The important thing is we're back on the right side of it now."

Viewers were quick to send their well wishes after Kate gave the update, with one person tweeting: "As a family you have really been tested ..but it's clear to everyone how much you mean to each other and Derek is one hell of a fighter, love and best wishes to you," while another added: "Both you and Derek are amazing Kate. Have faith. Sending all my love to your beautiful family."

A third person commented: "So sorry Kate. You're an inspiration to women and men all over the country in the way that you deal with every barrier."

