GMB's Richard Madeley apologises after making 'insensitive' blunder

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley apologised to viewers on Tuesday morning after making a comment that was deemed "insensitive" by viewers.

MORE: Susanna Reid's GMB absence explained after fans express concern

Richard, who was joined by Ranvir Singh on the breakfast programme, was discussing actor Ben Stiller's trip to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he referred to the pair's meeting as "like Russian dolls," due to the fact that Volodymyr used to be an actor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Richard Madeley apologises to viewers on GMB

After a clip played of the comedian chatting to the President, fellow presenter Sean Fletcher said: "There's something sort of bizarre about that, isn't there? Zelenskyy used to be an actor, he played a role as a president, didn't he? And now he is President."

"Yeah," Richard agreed, before adding: "A story within a story within a story. Like Russian dolls."

"Let's not say 'Russian'," interjected Ranvir.

MORE: Susanna Reid's GMB absence explained after fans express concern

MORE: Dan Walker reveals his real reaction to Piers Morgan's shock GMB exit

Realising his error, Richard swiftly added: "I can only apologise."

Richard apologised on Tuesday's show

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the remark, with one person branding the blunder "insensitive".

Richard's comment comes just a week after he announced that he would be taking a "lengthy break" from the show this summer.

Appearing on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch last weekend, the 66-year-old told hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy: "Since Piers left, as you know, his chair has been a kind of rotating gig and all sorts of presenters have come in and done it. It is true that of late I've kind of risen to the top of that pile I suppose. But I don't know for how long as I'm on quite a short contract.

Richard usually hosts alongside Susanna Reid

"I don't know what's going to happen. I've got quite a big break in the summer, I'm going to France and then I'll be back quite a lot in the autumn.

"But as for next year I have no idea and that's fine for me. I'm not chasing it, you know. If they turn around and say 'We're relaunching the programme and thanks Richard for all the fish but we're going to use so and so,' that would be fine with me."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.