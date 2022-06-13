Richard Madeley sparks major viewer reaction as he reveals future on GMB The 66-year-old has been hosting the show since November

Richard Madeley has opened up about his future on Good Morning Britain, revealing that he is due to take a "lengthy break" from the show during the summer.

Appearing on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, the 66-year-old told hosts Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy that he is on a "short contract".

He said: "Since Piers left, as you know, his chair has been a kind of rotating gig and all sorts of presenters have come in and done it. It is true that of late I've kind of risen to the top of that pile I suppose. But I don't know for how long as I'm on quite a short contract.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I've got quite a big break in the summer, I'm going to France and then I'll be back quite a lot in the autumn.

"But as for next year I have no idea and that's fine for me. I'm not chasing it, you know. If they turn around and say 'We're relaunching the programme and thanks Richard for all the fish but we're going to use so and so,' that would be fine with me."

The news sparked a reaction from the viewers of the show, who were left divided by the announcement.

Richard is taking a break from the show during the summer

Some viewers were pleased to hear of Richard's break, with one person writing: "Good news. Richard Madeley confirms he will be taking a lengthy break from Good Morning Britain. Bad news. He says he will return," while another added: "Thank God, let's hope it is a permanent break."

Other viewers were hoping that Richard would return to the show with a permanent position, with one person tweeting: "Hope he does return. He's the most polished on there!!!"

The TV host has been fronting the programme alongside Susanna Reid in a part-time role since November last year.

Since Piers Morgan's dramatic exit from the show in March 2021, Susanna has been joined by an array of rotating presenters, including Alistair Campbell, Rob Rinder, Adil Ray, Bill Turnbull, Richard Bacon and Martin Lewis.

