Ben Affleck may be enjoying his honeymoon with new wife Jennifer Lopez and their kids, but he has tons of work waiting for him when he gets back from vacation, and friends that miss him too!

Following his surprise Las Vegas nuptials to the songstress, the two jetted off to Europe, and seem to be having the time of their lives enjoying the sights in Paris, and a stop in Capri too.

However, while fans have been gushing non-stop about all the sweet honeymoon moments captured, a fellow actor's latest post to Instagram has them focused on what Ben's next role might be, and if a major comeback is in the works.

None other than Jason Momoa made waves, amassing over one million likes on Instagram, when he shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos of him and the Argo lead goofing it out on the set of Aquaman 2.

Beyond the photos, it was Jason's caption that really got fans talking, when he implied Ben was making a comeback as the one and only Bruce Wayne.

"REUNITED Bruce and Arthur. Love u and miss u Ben," he wrote, and fans immediately flooded the comments with anticipation, writing: "Nice to see Affleck back on the WB lot!" and: "The BEST Bruce ever!" as well as: "Batfleck is in Aquaman 2?!!!!"

The epic behind-the-scenes snapshots

Ben is slated to make not one but two comebacks as Batman, as he is casted in both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as well as in The Flash, both of which are currently in post-production and set to be released in 2023.

The father-of-three and newlywed is a booked and busy man, and he has several new projects up his sleeve, expanding his resumé as he works on a variety of films not only as an actor, but also as a director and producer as well.

J.Lo and Ben have seriously made a splash during their honeymoon

He has yet another project that is sure to make waves, as he reunites with his longtime best friend and Hollywood partner Matt Damon for a new drama, in which they are both credited as actors and writers, and Ben as director.

Though the film is also in post-production, it is yet to be titled. It follows "the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of sports: Michael Jordan." Ben plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

