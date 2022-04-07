Drew Barrymore wows fans as she reveals major career milestone

Drew Barrymore is proving once again that she is truly meant to be a host! The actress turned television show host has thrived more than ever hosting her morning talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, and the success keeps coming.

She has previously expressed how much she believes she has found her calling, and her happiness as she conducts her show is palpable.

Now her passion and hard work are undoubtedly paying off! Fresh off the exciting announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show was renewed for its third season, Drew just revealed yet another round of exciting news relating to her work as a host.

During her Thursday show, she announced that the talk show's podcast was nominated for The Webby Awards, which are the "leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet."

The nominations were announced Thursday morning, with the awards taking place on 16 May.

The mom-of-two received a lengthy round of applause from the audience as she expressed her excitement over the incredible news, and detailed why the nomination is extra special.

"This is insane," she exclaimed, discussing the news with her co-star, Ross Matthews.

She gave a sweet shout-out to fellow nominees, noting how the photo used for the announcement was one of Drew in a bright yellow shirt between a picture of Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, of which she hilariously said: "Best sandwich of my life."

Drew undoubtedly found her passion

Speaking of the nominees, the Charlie's Angels actress did note how she was the only woman nominated for the category, as well as the only morning show.

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate her, writing: "I love you Drew! You've been an icon throughout your career and my life! Congrats on all of your successes. You deserve it all," and: "You deserve it. You're so talented," as well as: "You are so darn cute!!!"

