Strictly Come Dancing confirms third celebrity contestant - find out who Did you think this star would ever take part in the show?

Strictly Come Dancing has finally started to announce which celebs would be taking part in the 2022 series - and have revealed that contestant number three is the one and only Richie Anderson! The news was announced on Friday's Radio 2 Breakfast Show, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the show!

MORE: Will Mellor wanted to go on another reality show before Strictly - details

After the news was announced, Richie said: "This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it's just pure escapism.

"I'm going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I'm sure my friends and family will understand."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The pros have already started rehearsals

He added: "It's also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it's so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show."

Richie is an RTS award-winning presenter and is best known for his well-established role on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show, presenting the travel bulletins as well as hosting a wide variety of his own shows - we can't wait to see them put on their dancing shoes!

Richie is set to join the Strictly line-up

The star will be joining Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, who were the first two contestants to be announced in early August. Speaking about the series, Will said: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about. This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!"

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars share first look inside rehearsals for new series

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli opens up about returning to the show one day

Kym added: "I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!"

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.