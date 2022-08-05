Strictly Come Dancing confirms third celebrity contestant - find out who

Emmy Griffiths
Strictly Come Dancing has been announcing who will be taking part in the series - and celebrity number three has finally been announced!
Strictly Come Dancing has finally started to announce which celebs would be taking part in the 2022 series - and have revealed that contestant number three is the one and only Richie Anderson! The news was announced on Friday's Radio 2 Breakfast Show, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the show!
After the news was announced, Richie said: "This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it's just pure escapism.
"I'm going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I'm sure my friends and family will understand."
He added: "It's also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it's so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show."
Richie is an RTS award-winning presenter and is best known for his well-established role on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show, presenting the travel bulletins as well as hosting a wide variety of his own shows - we can't wait to see them put on their dancing shoes!
Richie is set to join the Strictly line-up
The star will be joining Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, who were the first two contestants to be announced in early August. Speaking about the series, Will said: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about. This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!"
Kym added: "I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!"
