Will Mellor wanted to go on another reality show before Strictly - details Will Mellor will be taking part in Strictly 2022

Will Mellor is the first celebrity to have been announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - but it wasn’t his first choice of reality show!

MORE: All you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Chatting to HELLO! back in 2021, Will’s close friend and podcast co-star Ralf Little revealed that the pair had discussed it, explaining: "Will [Mellor] and I talked about it on the podcast and... [he] said [he'd go on] I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! I was like, 'Really?'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf and Will are close friends and co-host a podcast

"Will said, 'It's the biggest and why not?' So I said I'd be quite interested in Dancing on Ice, just for the fact that you're learning an entirely new skill. You go in not able to ice skate and you'd come out being able to do triple axels or whatever they do. So let's just say right now, I don't have any particular plans to be doing one, but never say never."

Ralf and Will are close friends

He continued: "I think that it's very easy to be dismissive of things. I think, people who participate in Strictly and do well in Strictly, they're learning a real skill, an art form, and there's something really rewarding about that." Clearly Ralf brought his friend round to his way of thinking!

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars share first look inside rehearsals for new series

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli opens up about returning to the show one day

Chatting about the show, Will said: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about. This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.