Strictly Come Dancing confirms fifth celebrity contestant - find out who it is We can’t wait to see their moves!

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the fifth contestant to be taking part in the hugely popular dancing competition, and we can’t wait to see if they have what it takes to go all the way in the competition! It was confirmed that comedian Jayde Adams will be taking part, and fans were beside themselves.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "She'll be fabulous. Love her. Her and @jojo_radebe together would be [kiss emoji]."; while another added: "Now we know why your your was rescheduled @jaydeadams this is amazing!"

Jayde, who is best known for First Dates and Snackmasters spoke about their delight in taking part in the show, telling the BBC:" Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly. I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.

"I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly). I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this. Holding this in has been torture for me!"

Jayde has won several comedy awards and was nominated for the coveted Best Newcomer with her Edinburgh Fringe debut stand-up hour. Her Amazon Prime special, Serious Black Jumper, received global critical acclaim, was released worldwide and was longlisted for an Emmy.

As an actor, Jayde has starred in BBC Two BAFTA-winning comedy Alma’s Not Normal, the upcoming Take That movie Greatest Days, Amazon Prime’s Good Omens, and BBC One’s The Outlaws, while she is co-creator and star of ITV2’s upcoming brand new series Ruby Speaking.

Jayde is an actress and comedian

As well as Channel 4's Snackmaster, Jayde also hosted Netflix’s Crazy Delicious, and has a weekly BBC Radio 4 podcast, Welcome to the Neighbourhood. She is currently performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her stand-up show Men, I Can Save You.

They are set to join Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams and Richie Campbell who all confirmed they were taking part in early August. Speaking about the opportunity, Will said: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about. This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!"

