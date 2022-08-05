Strictly Come Dancing confirms fourth celebrity contestant - find out who Who will be joining Richie Anderson and Kym Marsh?

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the fourth celebrity who will be joining the show for the 2022 series, and we can't wait to see their moves on the dance floor!

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2022 confirmed celebrities to take part: LIVE UPDATES

Kaye Adams was revealed to be taking part in the show during Friday's episode of Loose Women and spoke about their excitement at being in the hugely popular dancing contest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly star JJ Chalmers talks close friendship of Prince Harry

On joining the show, she said: "I can't dance at all, I've got two left feet!"

Kaye said in a statement to the BBC: "I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

Fans were delighted at the news, with one person tweeting: "Kaye is the same age as me! Doing it for the older lady! Good luck Kaye!!" Her co-stars, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin were thrilled with Kaye's news, with Nadia saying she was "so proud" of her friend.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars share first look inside rehearsals for new series

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's fans notice daughter Mia's sweet gesture in new family photo

Loose Women star Kaye is joining Strictly!

The announcement comes soon after the BBC announced that Richie Campbell was the third celebrity to be confirmed for the line-up.

The show will be a huge celebration this year, as it will have the largest group of pro dancers in Strictly history, with four new pros Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas joining this year following Aljaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse's exit ahead of the 2022 series.

Kaye's Loose Women co-stars were thrilled for her

Speaking about taking part, Carlos said: "I'm thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well. I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine," while Michelle added: "Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl.

"I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.