Missing Love Island? Us, too. Fortunately, the 2022 reunion series will air on Sunday so we'll be reunited with the class of this year's summer season.

But what about future series? ITV have confirmed two seasons of Love Island will air in 2023, which means we'll be seeing the return of the winter series. Here's all we know...

Will there be a winter Love Island in 2023?

Yes! After the finale of Love Island 2022, which saw Ekin-Su and Davide crowned winners, it was confirmed by ITV that the dating reality show would return with two instalments in 2023, one in the winter and one in the summer.

When will the winter Love Island series air?

Love Island 2023 will return in January. The official date has not yet been confirmed by ITV, but the previous winter season, which took place in 2020, began on 12 January and ran until 23 February. Therefore, it's likely that the second winter version will air at a similar time.

Love Island will return in January 2023

Where does the winter Love Island take place?

ITV have confirmed that Love Island 2023 will once again head to South Africa for its winter edition. The contestants will live together in a villa, which is located in Cape Town, as they begin their quest to find The One.

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment, said: "After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa.

Davide and Ekin-Su won the recent series

"We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love."

Who won the Love Island winter series?

The first winter version of Love Island saw Paige Turley and Finley Tapp become champions. What's more, they're still together to this day. Cute!

How can I apply for the winter Love Island?

Fancy a trip to a villa in South Africa surrounded by gorgeous singles? You'd be mad not to. If you want to take part in Love Island then applications are open now and you can apply here.

