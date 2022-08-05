Love Island's Tasha Ghouri channels disco fever in glittering crop top and trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Not only did Love Island's Tasha Ghouri capture the nation's hearts with her rollercoaster relationship with boyfriend Andrew Le Page, but also with her effortless sense of style. The model and dancer sported numerous head-turning outfits on the beloved show – and took to Instagram on Thursday wearing another covetable ensemble.

Tasha, 23, dazzled in a silver glitterbomb set by It-girl brand I AM GIA. Featuring a cropped strapless bralette and a matching pair of high-waisted belted palazzo pants, the outfit, which was sustainably sourced from eBay, added another awe-inspiring look into the star's ethical wardrobe.

The blonde bombshell wore her hair tied back into a sophisticated bun, letting two wispy bangs shape her sun-kissed face. She opted for a sultry beauty blend, consisting of a dark smokey eye, a dewy complexion and a defined brow.

Tasha posed beside her beau, estate agent Andrew, who looked smart in a pristine white polo top, black rolled-up chinos and some white sneakers.

The dancer took to social media to share the loved-up snap, alongside the lengthy yet heartfelt caption: "I’m winning by having the biggest smile on my face after walking out of the villa with the most amazing man @andrewlepage ily."

Tasha dazzled in the I AM GIA two piece

"Thank you so much for all of the love and support. I’ve been catching up on all of the messages and my heart is so full. It sure has been a rollercoaster of emotions, as well as finding love, self growth, I’ve learnt so much about relationships and communication. Every lesson and situation has made me stronger and shaped me into who I am now. I walked into the villa for two reasons…"

Fans adored the star's wardrobe on the show

"Finding pure, genuine love and raising awareness about my superpower. To my community of superheroes, I hope I have shown that it’s something that doesn’t define me and shouldn’t define you. I’m so excited for what the future brings, I’m honestly so grateful for all the love. Here’s to the future...or whatever #ihavefoundmyprince #tandrew."

Tasha and Andrew placed fourth on Love Island 2022

Fans adored the sentimental post – and Tasha's must-see look. "Go Tasha," one commented, while another said: "Tasha I need a clothing line from you." A third penned: "One thing about Tasha, she’s gonna serve a look," and a fourth agreed, saying: "One thing Tasha will always do is out dress EVERYONE."

