Michael Owen addresses daughter Gemma's Love Island stint ahead of emotional reunion

Michael Owen has expressed his delight over his daughter Gemma's remarkable stint in this year's Love Island. The 19-year-old and her beau Luca Bish came in second place after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners.

MORE: Michael Owen sought therapy over 'jealousy' of daughter Gemma and wife Louise's close bond

Although the former England footballer has remained quiet throughout Gemma's stay in the Majorcan villa, the doting dad could not be prouder.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ekin-SU and Davide crowned this year's Love Island champions

Alongside a sweet throwback picture of the father-and-daughter duo, Michael wrote on Instagram: "What a special girl. So proud of you, @gemowen_1. Now get home as we've all missed you."

MORE: Michael Owen breaks silence as daughter Gemma causes a stir on Love Island

SEE: Love Island star Gemma Owen's universally flattering jumpsuit is available - hurry!

Fans were quick to comment, with many praising the teenager's demeanour on the show. "She an amazing young woman so mature and classy you and your wife should be very proud," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "You should be so proud... she so beautiful inside and out... loved watching her journey with Luca."

On Sunday's episode of the dating show, Gemma's mum Louise relayed a sweet message from the sports pundit during the 'Meet the parents' segment. "Honestly, he is really proud of you, really proud," she told her.

Speaking about their entire family, Louise continued: "They're all loving watching you, they're missing you like mad."

In a recent interview with Sky Sports' At The Races, Michael confirmed that he would remain at home to look after their horses while his wife Louise would surprise their eldest daughter instead. "My wife will do that duty," he said. "I'll represent the horses and she'll represent the daughter."

The dad-of-four added: "I don't know what I'll get from Box To Box. But I know what I'm going to get from my daughter. I've fathered her for 19 years so I’m pretty sure what I'm going to get from her."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.