Sandman season two: will the fantasy Netflix show be back? Would you like to see more Sandman?

The Sandman has been an instant hit on Netflix, with both die-hard fans of the graphic novels and newcomers to the fantasy series loving the first series - but will there be a second instalment? Find out what we know so far…

Netflix usually waits two or three months with new shows before announcing a follow-up series in order to make sure the audience viewing figures are cost-effective for making a second season - but the glowing reviews and that the show is trending on the streaming platform have certainly left us feeling confident that round two will be confirmed soon!

The showrunner, Allan Heinberg, has already spent time planning season two, telling Rolling Stone: "Well, we had a writer’s room for 20 weeks to talk about Season Two and to break stories and generate outlines and first drafts.

"And now I’m having early talks with production design and VFX and getting everything into position, so that if we are lucky enough to have a Season Two, we’re ready to go, ideally with the same team who made Season One."

Chatting to Variety, the author of the comics Neil Gaiman added: "If we do Season 2, we’re going to be having the rematch and Morpheus is going to be going back to hell. And Lucifer has some surprises in store that Morpheus is not expecting.” And they are all like, “Ahh!” And I’m like, “Yeah, and I know how that’s going to work, and you don’t. And everybody who’s ever read ‘Season of Mists’ knows how that’s going to work and you don’t. But that’s good because not everybody will have read ‘Season of Mists’ and this is going to be so much fun.”

Neil has also hinted that there could even be a spin-off series for Joanne Constantine. A fan tweeted him, writing; " hello, after watching the episode 3 of Sandman Netflix show, I think that could be cool to have a Johanna Constantine Netflix show," to which he replied: "You are not alone in this thought."

