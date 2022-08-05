5 Jenna Coleman dramas that are a must-watch The actress is currently starring in Netflix's The Sandman

The Sandman dropped on Netflix recently and fans have been loving it so far. The fantasy series boasts Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook and Patton Oswalt in the cast. Not only that, but actress Jenna Coleman also appears as Johanna Constantine.

But what about Jenna's other roles? If you're new to the star's acting work, then these five series of hers are not to be missed…

Victoria

Jenna Coleman was already well-known to British TV audiences thanks to her work on Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road, but her leading role in ITV period drama, Victoria, was certainly a career-defining moment.

The actress portrayed Queen Victoria in the series spanning three series between 2016 and 2019. Victoria also starred Jenna's then-boyfriend Tom Hughes, Rufus Sewell as Peter Bowles.

The Cry

If you've not yet watched this gripping psychological thriller, then do so immediately! The four-part mini-series was adapted from the 2013 novel of the same name by Helen Fitzgerald. Jenna played the leading role of Joanna Lindsay, a primary school teacher who, along with her husband, Alistair, travel from Glasgow to a town in Australia to fight a custody battle for Alistair's eldest daughter.

Shortly after arriving, the couple realise that their son, Noah, has gone missing. The tragedy unfolds under public scrutiny while Joanna's psychological state goes downhill.

The Serpent

The Serpent was a massive hit when it aired on BBC in January 2021. Jenna starred opposite Tahar Rahim as Marie-Andree Leclerc and Charles Sobhraj respectively to tell the story of real-life serial killer Charles, who, in the late 1970s, killed a number of young tourists, with the assistance of his then-girlfriend, Marie.

Death Comes to Pemberley

If you're a fan of Pride and Prejudice, then this pastiche take on Jane Austen's novel could be up your street. The story, written by P.D. James, begins six years after the marriage of Mr Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet and revolves around a death which takes place at Pemberley.

Jenna plays Lydia Wickham, who overhears two gunshots in the woods after an argument with her husband, George, which sparks a murder-mystery.

Titanic

Love Downton Abbey? Then check out Titanic which was written by Downton writer and creator Julian Fellowes. The series, which was released in 2012 marking the 100th anniversary of the tragic sinking, is a retelling of the historic event that we all know. Jenna plays the role of Annie Desmond in the four-part mini-series.

