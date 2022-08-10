The Daily Lowdown: Lady Gaga fans shocked after singer dodges item thrown on stage

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're talking about Lady Gaga fans being shocked after an item was thrown on stage during her recent gig, and rapper Skepta opening up about his recent health battle.

Not only that, the Golden Globes are due to return to its usual format in 2023. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Jade Thirlwall has put her solo music on hold. The former Little Mix star, who signed a record deal shortly after leaving the band, is said to have recorded her first batch of material as a solo artist, but won't be releasing music anytime soon due to "enjoying her break". The reports come soon after it was revealed her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also signed a solo deal with Warner Records and is due to drop her first lot of material very soon. We're hoping they don't keep us waiting much longer.

Congratulations are in order to Rita Ora and Taika Waititi after the couple got married, according to the singer's close friend. The pair, who have been dating since, 2021, were reported to have gotten hitched earlier this month but neither have yet to speak out on the ceremony. However, Rita's close friend and stylist sent out a congratulatory message to the Hot Right Now singer, referring to her as Mrs Waititi Ora.

Skepta has opened up about his recent health struggles. The rapper, who performed at Rolling Loud festival in Portugal last month, shared on social media that he was taken to hospital for an endoscopy after suffering with stomach ulcers for many years. Skepta added that his health woes had been the cause of depression, mood swings and short term memory loss, before urging fans who are going through the same to seek help.

Lady Gaga had a rather bizarre interruption during a performance of her Chromatica Ball Tour this week. The Rain On Me star took the stage at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, when audience footage showed the Grammy winner singing her track Hold My Hand, as a teddy bear was launched at her head from the crowd. Ever the professional, Gaga managed dodged the toy and continue her performance flawlessly.

And after not airing this year's event, the Golden Globe Awards are set to return to NBC in 2023. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the annual awards ceremony will return to its usual format early next year to honour the biggest names and titles in film and TV from the past 12 months. The report states that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are planning ahead for a January airdate despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the organisation regarding a lack of diversity within its board members as well as suspect financial practises.

