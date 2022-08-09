The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift files motion in copyright lawsuit

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're talking about the world mourning the loss of the late, great Olivia Newton-John and Taylor Swift filing a motion in her copyright case.

Not only that, Ashton Kutcher opens up about his health battle and Nicki Minaj is receiving a very special award. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Dame Olivia Newton-John, who has sadly passed away aged 73. Stars including Mariah Carey, Sir Elton John and Kylie Minogue have all paid their respects to the Australian actress and singer, naming her an icon and a legend. Olivia's Grease co-star and close friend John Travolta also shared his tribute to her on Instagram saying he loved her so much and said they'd be together again soon. Olivia, who openly documented her 30-year breast cancer journey, died surrounded by her family at her home in California.

Olivia Newton-John sadly died on Monday 8 August

Taylor Swift has filed her motion in her ongoing copyright case after she was accused of plagiarising the lyrics of her 2014 song, Shake It Off. The All Too Well singer was first handed the copyright lawsuit in 2017 when songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler claimed that Taylor had stolen the lyrics 'Players Gon Play' from their track which was performed by rnb group 3LW. Taylor explained in the documents submitted to the courts that the words to the hit track were written entirely by her and that she had never heard of the group in question. Taylor added that she had heard the phrase 'haters gonna hate' and 'players gonna play' uttered countless times as commonly used terms of expression. In December, a US District Judge ruled that a jury would have to decide on the final verdict.

Iggy Azalea has said she's making a comeback to music. The Australia rapper, who said in summer 2021 that she would be taking a break for a few years following the release of her third album, The End of An Era, has now said on social media that she's made a U-turn. The Fancy singer said that she decided to walk away from music due to the negativity it brought, however, she then said that she's learnt that her fans have been nosey while minding her own business, before stating that she was coming back.

Taylor Swift is involved in a copyright lawsuit

Nicki Minaj is the 2022 recipient of the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The rapper will be honoured with the award at this year's upcoming VMA's which are taking place in New Jersey. Nicki, who has not yet responded to the news of the prestigious gong, was described as a global superstar who has broken barriers throughout her career by Paramount+ president of music, Bruce Gillmer. Previous recipients include Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. The VMAs will take place on the 28 August in Newark.

And Ashton Kutcher has opened up about his battle with a rare autoimmune disorder that left him unable to walk, hear or see. The actor, who is married to his former That 70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, opened up about suffering from Vasculitis in an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, when he explained the debilitating symptoms that occurred three years ago. The two and a half men actor explained that after being diagnosed with the health condition, he felt lucky to be alive. Ashton then clarified in Twitter that he's since made a full recovery and is moving on.

