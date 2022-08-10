Netflix's I Just Killed My Dad: Viewers all saying the same thing about new docuseries The series tells Anthony Templet's story

Netflix's new documentary, I Just Killed My Dad, was released on the streaming platform this week and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The three-parter tells the story of Anthony Templet, who shot and killed his father, Burt, when he was just 17-year-old before promptly calling 911 and confessing to the police.

Anthony insisted that his crime was an act of self-defence rather than murder and his lawyers argued that he had suffered years of neglect and abuse at the hands of his father.

While he was initially charged for second-degree murder, he was later given a five-year supervised probation period instead, and ordered to attend counselling as well as work towards obtaining a 'GE' high-school diploma.

The extraordinary true story shocked Netflix viewers, who have taken to Twitter to comment on the docuseries.

One person wrote: "So I just started #IJustKilledMyDad on Netflix and WHAT THE HELL?!? This documentary is NUTS! I feel so bad for Anthony!" while another simply commented: "#IJustKilledMyDad was wild!"

Viewers were shocked by the docuseries

A third viewer added: "OMG watching #IJustKilledMyDad on Netflix! It's so crazy and sad!" while others recommended the show, with one person tweeting: "Watched #ijustkilledmydad on Netflix and wow, what a powerful story. Would recommend. Hope Anthony Templet lives a fulfilling life."

Other viewers found the three-parter upsetting to watch. One person wrote: "One of the most upsetting documentaries I've ever watched that poor boy was truly failed by everyone in his life until he shot his dad," while another added: "This story is heartbreaking. Anthony deserves all the peace and happiness in the world."

Anthony Templet shot his dad when he was 17

A third agreed, commenting: "I'm totally wrecked after watching this. The last few minutes when #AnthonyTemplet was trying to process everything that happened to him - was complete agony to watch. A precious baby, innocent and full of potential was destroyed by his father."

