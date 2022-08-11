Love Island responds to rumours that Jacques was removed from villa

Love Island bosses have responded to the reports that Jacques was asked to leave the villa after quitting mid-way through the show. Although in the series he admitted that he was struggling with his mental health while being on the show, rumours have circulated that there was another reason behind the exit.

A tweet recently went viral that shared unsubstantiated messages claiming that Jacques was asked to leave after acting inappropriately in the villa. However, an ITV spokesperson told Metro that the claims are entirely untrue. HELLO! has reached out to ITV for further information.

WATCH: Luca and Jacques discuss Paige and Adam's relationship

Jacques opened up about his Love Island experience to The Sun following his exit, explaining: "I was feeling so mentally drained, I just wanted to go home and get myself right. It broke me and I was already broken. I was crying my eyes out. I couldn’t cope. I was literally feeling awful. It was the worst I’d ever felt in my life."

Jacques quit the villa

The former islander was originally paired up with Paige, but encouraged her to continue her Love Island journey following his exit. She then grew close to Adam, and the pair are now in an exclusive relationship. Jacques responded to their romance on an Instagram Live with fellow islander Luca, hinting at the parents’ day in the villa where Paige’s mum admitted that she was unsure about Adam.

He said: "Her mum seems really fond of Adam. I’m sure the Sunday dinner will go really well." Adam retweeted their conversation, adding: "Humble in defeat our kid, chin up x." His fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "Omg Adam did that lol I'm shook," while another added: "@ITV2 we beg you for another reunion #loveisland."

