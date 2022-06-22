Gemma Owen's £4.99 brown lipstick she wears on Love Island revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're not afraid to say it - one of our favourite things about the summer months is knowing that Love Island is on every single day at 9pm. Our evenings are always sorted!

We are really enjoying this year's series; and one of the standout stars has to be Gemma Owen, who despite being the daughter of legendary footballer Micheal Owen, has fast become a name in her own right.

WATCH: Love Island: Gemma calls Luca by Jacques' name in awkward moment

Always looking gorgeous, G sports a lovely sun-kissed glow, dark glossy hair and brown lip colour, that gives us serious 90s makeup vibes. Very Jennifer Aniston in Friends, don't you think?

Well, we've tracked down the exact shade the reality star uses, and it's from Sleek Cosmetics, which you can buy in Boots. And what's more, it costs just under a fiver. Result!

Gemma's lipstick has been the talk of Love Island

Part of the 'Matte Me' collection, the XXL Liquid Lipstick in 'Shabby Sheek' is the colour she rocks, and we are so grabbing one when we next stock up on our beauty bits.

Gemma's Lipstick:

Sleek MakeUP Matte Me XXL Liquid Lipstick, £4.99, Boots

This intensely pigmented, matte finish lipstick delivers extreme colour payoff in just one swipe. It's a budge-proof, yet pillowy-soft formula has a comfortable finish, leaving a smooth lip effect.

19-year-old Gemma is no stranger to living close to the public eye thanks to her dad's career as a famous footballer. It's clear she's followed in the footsteps of her sporting dad, too, as Gemma is known as an International Dressage Rider. "Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family," she says.

"My dad was a professional football player. I've competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old. I've travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions." Impressive!

