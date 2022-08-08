Love Island's Dami Hope responds to viewer criticism following reunion episode The star took to Twitter on Sunday

Love Island star Dami Hope has taken to Twitter to respond to viewers questioning why he appeared "miserable" and "moody" during Sunday's reunion episode.

The latest episode saw 2022's contestants reunite in the studio while host Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Stirling looked back on some of the most memorable moments from the series.

Viewers noticed that Dami didn't look too pleased during the episode and took to Twitter to question why. One person wrote: "Why was Dami fuming all the way through the episode?" while another added: "Dami was so miserable the whole time my god."

A third viewer commented: "But why does Dami look so sour," while another tweeted: "Dami's whole vibe is screaming 'this could've been an e-mail' and I agree."

Dami, who was live tweeting alongside the episode's broadcast, responded to comments from viewers, explaining that he was "exhausted". He tweeted: "Pls pls I was happy just legit no energy, exhausted after carrying the show for two months."

The microbiologist's comment divided viewers, with many pointing out that it was actually Ekin-Su who 'carried' the show. One person wrote: "Ekin-Su was not the only person that carried the show there were others," while another added: "No hunnybunzzz, you're mistaking yourself with Ekin-Suuuuu."

Indiyah and Dami came in third place in the final

Other fans agreed with the 26-year-old, with one person tweeting: "You trended the whole eight weeks you definitely carried," while another added: "This dude was trending every night, people need to give him his flowers."

However, Dami's seemingly unimpressed look wasn't the only thing to grab viewers' attention on Sunday night, as Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge engaged in a heated exchange during the episode.

The pair were sitting with Billy Brown and Josh Le Grove when the former was asked to spill the beans on "who's been getting with who" since leaving the villa.

Coco got into a heated discussion with Summer during the reunion

Summer interjected, saying: "I know someone who wishes they got with someone but maybe I won't say too much," prompting Coco to respond with: "It's banter. If you can't handle a big personality don't go on reality TV, it's banter."

Fans immediately took to Twitter to comment on the tense moment, with one person writing: "Waaaait, where did this Summer and Coco beef come from. I'm watching the reunion rn and I'm so confused," while another added: "Lol what on earth are Summer and Coco beefing about? But I'm sure Coco will be on a podcast clip on TikTok soon."

