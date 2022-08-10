Love Island’s Adam Collard responds to Jacques’ comments on relationship with Paige What do you make of the Love Island boys drama?

Love Island star Adam Collard has responded to an Instagram Live between Luca and Jacques, where they mocked his new relationship with Paige - but it seems like Adam has a good sense of humour about it!

In the clip, Luca quizzed Jacques, who had a relationship with Paige in the villa, for his thoughts on her new romance. He asked: "What do you think about Adam and Paige’s relationship?" to which Jacques replied: "They seem like they get on really, really well. They seem very happy together," while Luca nodded while widening his eyes in disbelief.

WATCH: Jacques and Luca discuss Adam and Paige

He then joked: "Glad the mum approves," referring to Paige’s mum’s reservations about Adam, to which Jacques laughed, saying: "Her mum seems really fond of Adam. I’m sure the Sunday dinner will go really well."

Adam retweeted their conversation, adding: "Humble in defeat our kid, chin up x." His fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "Omg Adam did that lol I'm shook," while another added: "@ITV2 we beg you for another reunion #loveisland."

Paige and Adam are now exclusive

However, others defended Jacques, with one writing: "Cmon man, Jacques has said multiple times that he’s happy for you and Paige you can clearly see he’s just joking around, and it’s a good thing that he has his smile back we can see how much better he is."

Paige was originally with Jacques on the show

Jacques and Luca have been facing some controversy since leaving the Love Island villa, as former bombshell Remi spoke out about their behaviour on the show, while both Tasha and Andrew have unfollowed Jacques from social media.

Posting about the pair on an Instagram post, Remi wrote: ""Everyone said I lied about the way I was treated in that villa, but this here is an example of what was going on whilst I was in there. Don’t know why they wasn’t kicked out for their behaviour to be honest.

"It’s not banter, it’s clear signs of bullying. I wish everyone could see all of the crap I went through. There’s 24 hours in a day and yous only seen like about 3-5 10 second clips of me out of the whole day, so you could never tell what was truly happening."

