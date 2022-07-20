What does Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti do for a living? The Italian Stallion is a fan favourite

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti is one of the favourites to win this year's series alongside his partner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The fan favourite 'Italian Stallion' is known for his hilarious one-liners and repeatedly branding Ekin-Su a liar, but how much do you know about his job? Find out here…

WATCH: Ekin-Su is through with Davide on Love Island

Davide is an entrepreneur who started his own business called S Deluxe Shisha and is currently the director. The company describes itself as a "premium service offered in some of the most exclusive hospitality venues located in North West, England" and offers the "highest quality of luxury electronic shisha and the purest French made e-liquids".

Prior to setting up his business, the 27-year-old completed a Master's degree in Finance and Banking before moving from Rome to Manchester. He then quit his two-year job as a financial worker to pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations.

On his LinkedIn page, Davide writes: "I am the Director of my own business since May 2021, developed to the point of self-sufficiency. I am constantly striving for improvement, looking for opportunities to challenge and innovate.

Davide is a business owner

"Both collaboratively and independently, I seek new angles to improve the efficiency of operations."

Who is Davide coupled up with?

Davide is currently coupled up with Ekin-Su. The fan favourite Italian was the first bombshell of the 2022 series and initially began a romance with Gemma Owen who left her partnership with Liam Llewellyn for the Italian.

However, after Gemma found a connection with Luca Bish, Davide got to know Ekin-Su and the pair have enjoyed a drama-filled but surprisingly wholesome romance ever since.

Davide and Ekin-Su are fan favourites

Despite Ekin-Su, 27, getting a bit handsy with George Tasker during the girls' trip away from the main villa, as well as Davide kissing both Mollie Salmon and Coco Lodge, the couple seem to have put their Casa Amor antics behind them and are still going strong.

