Love Island stars Gemma and Luca share update on relationship status at reunion 

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish gave fans an update on their relationship status at the Love Island Reunion, and it sounds like while they are better than ever, they are still not official!

Chatting to Laura Whitmore about coming out of the villa, they revealed that their feelings had definitely grown, with Gemma explaining: "Things are going very well. Better. I like him so much more now! The last few days, my feelings have gone like this," gesturing a raise.

WATCH: Luca jokes about proposing

Laura continued to quiz them, saying: "You’re not the most romantic. You care a lot for each other but you don’t like to 'over-show'. Has that been different since you came out… are you coming out of your shell a little bit more?"

Luca replied: "We’re not over the top anyway. Whatever we done in there, we done regardless of the cameras. Nah, we’re just the same." Gemma agreed, continuing: "I just think in the villa there’s only a certain amount of feelings you can get in that bubble, in that environment. I think we realised in the last week, we were like, we’re at that point now where our feelings can’t grow anymore in this environment so we need to be on the outside."

The pair haven't made things official quite yet

Luca also revealed that he was still thinking about how to ask Gemma to be his girlfriend, joking: "You’ll see, you’ll see." He then confirmed that they still weren’t officially an item.

The pair were reportedly frosty with one another upon leaving filming for the reunion episode, with a photographer joking to Luca: "You've got your hands full there!" to which he replied: "Oh don't mate! She's got the right hump with me!"

