Better Call Saul creator reveals update on potential spin-offs The Netflix drama is almost at the end…

Better Call Saul fans are eagerly awaiting the season finale to drop on Netflix but, sadly, it'll mean the show has come to its end.

MORE: 36 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

The Netflix series, which stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, is a prequel/spin-off show to Breaking Bad, and now the creator has opened up about whether more versions of the story could be on the horizon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Better Call Saul has almost reached the end

It seems Vince is concerned about being a part of the same world for too long, therefore is keen to move away from the fan-favourite franchise which has been dominating the TV world for the last 14 years.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said: "Without naming any names, I look around at some of the worlds, the universes, the stories that I love, whether they're on TV or in the movies. And I think there's a certain point, and it's hard to define, where you've done too much in the same universe."

MORE: Disney+ new series delves into mass murder at wedding in Wedding Season - details

MORE: Virgin River star issues stark warning to fans amid season five filming break

Better Call Saul is coming to an end after six seasons

However, it's not all bad news, as Vince didn't rule out returning to the show again further down the line. "Yes, I could do more with this universe," he told the publication, adding: "And maybe someday I will, especially if I fail at everything that comes next. Then I'll come crawling back."

He continued: "But right now, whether there's more room to grow or not – and there probably is – I feel like it's time to do something new."

Fans have been loving season six of the show. Taking to social media, many have been giving their verdict. One person wrote: "I love how #BetterCallSaul has essentially reframed #BreakingBad

Vince Gilligan hasn't ruled out returning in the future

It WAS a story about a man's cancer diagnosis turning him into an amoral monster. It's now a story about two men who collide at a point in time to turn each other into the worst versions of themselves. Masterful."

Another said: "I'm not ready to live in a post-#BetterCallSaul world."

Episode 13, the final-ever episode of Better Call Saul, will land on Netflix on 16th August.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.