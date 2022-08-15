BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood reveals fears over leaving show 

BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has revealed her fears about leaving the popular news show at some point in the future.

In a recent interview, the 60-year-old said that she is unlikely to still be working for the programme when she's 70 years old.

"I try not to worry about things I can't change," Carol told the Western Mail. "I don't want to go, but one day it's going to happen.

"Hopefully, it will be natural but I also have to acknowledge I'm 60 and am unlikely to be at the BBC when I'm 70, I would have thought."

She continued: "It's the natural course of events… I don't want to be using a stairlift to get to the studio in the morning. But I love my job."

Carol's admission comes just months after the popular Scottish star announced her engagement to her fiancée Steve.

Chatting to HELLO! about the romantic proposal, which took place on one of the walks the couple enjoy close to their home in Berkshire, she said: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by. Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

Speaking about her husband-to-be, she added: "I met Steve in my 50s; we were friends before we were romantically linked. He is funny, gorgeous and, also, he is really kind, thoughtful and romantic."

She also revealed that it was Steve who chose her exquisite diamond engagement ring: "My other half, Steve, chose it himself," she explained. "I was very impressed – and he got the size right. It's what they call a halo ring with a central diamond and then diamonds around it. It is gorgeous."

