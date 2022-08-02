BBC Breakfast host Jon Kay absent from red sofa in latest presenter shake-up

BBC Breakfast host Jon Kay was missing from the red sofa on Tuesday morning, leaving temporary host Ben Thompson to step in alongside regular presenter Sally Nugent.

The shake-up marks the second time this week that Sally has fronted the programme without Jon, who only landed the job as full-time presenter just last month.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

Jon took over from Dan Walker, who hosted the show from 2016 until May earlier this year, replacing him in his Monday to Wednesday slot.

While viewers are no doubt missing the regular presenter, they welcomed Ben back to the sofa with open arms and praised Monday's show.

Commenting on Ben's latest Instagram post, which showed him and Sally sitting on the red sofa, one person wrote: "Great to see you back!" while another added: "Lovely seeing you this morning on TV Ben, looking great and happy."

A third viewer commented: "Lovely show this morning, as always."

Ben stood-in for Jon on Monday and Tuesday

The shake-up comes just weeks after Dan revealed just how much he is missing his former colleagues, especially Sally and Carol Kirkwood, after departing from the show to join Channel 5.

During an impromptu Q&A with his Instagram followers, the 45-year-old - who made his debut on 5 News in June - was asked if he misses "the early morning broadcasting".

Sharing a sweet throwback photo of Carol with her arms around him, Dan replied: "I miss Carol, Sally and the rest of the Breakfast team. I love them and the show to bits but it was time for a new challenge and I'm really enjoying @c5news."

Dan left the programme in May

Dan's replacement was confirmed in July with a statement from the BBC. Jon celebrated the news with a post to Twitter that read: "I'm over the moon to become the new regular presenter of BBC Breakfast and I'm looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally and the rest of the team.

"Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad."

