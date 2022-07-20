BBC Breakfast thrown into chaos as presenters forced to pull interviews off air Jon Kay and Nina Warhurst hosted the show

BBC Breakfast hosts Nina Warhurst and Jon Kay were forced to cut short two segments on the show due to technical difficulties on Wednesday morning.

MORE: BBC Breakfast viewers complain as show undergoes major shake-up

Correspondent Chetan Pathak was reporting live from Brighton & Hove Community Stadium to give the latest news on the Women's Euro 2022 when his microphone sound was disrupted.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

After being introduced by the presenters, Chethan said: "Morning Nina - if you're wondering what the noise is in the background, we've been talking about the extreme heat so we've got industrial-sized fans."

"It's a type of fan we could probably," he began before his microphone cut out and Jon interjected: "I'm sorry, after two days of being in extreme heat with no fan, I'm not having that. I'm pulling the sound on Chetan and he can suffer. We'll pull the fans as well!"

Nina added: "We're not having the best luck, are we, with the microphones this morning. First it was Tim [Muffett], then it was Chetan," referring to another segment earlier on in the programme that was also cut short due to a sound issue.

MORE: Naga Munchetty responds after BBC Breakfast viewer comments on her outfit

MORE: The unexpected way Carol Kirkwood's injury impacted her career

Correspondent Tim Muffett was reporting on the outbreak of wildfires caused by the high temperatures from Wennington in London when his microphone also failed.

Two interviews were cut short on Wednesday morning

Nina introduced Tim, saying: "Our reporter Tim Muffett is in Wennington this morning, where ten houses have been gutted by fires. Tim, absolutely devastating for the people who lived in those homes."

The reporter only managed to get one sentence out before his microphone went quiet. Luckily, Tim was able to give his full report later on in the programme after the technical issues were resolved.

The sound difficulties come after Jon spent the last two programmes reporting in the heat live from the River Cam in Cambridge on Monday and Droitwich Spa Lido on Tuesday.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.