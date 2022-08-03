BBC Breakfast viewers delighted as fan favourite presenter returns to show Victoria Fritz was on the red sofa

BBC Breakfast viewers were delighted when they tuned into the programme on Wednesday morning to see Victoria Fritz stepping in for Sally Nugent.

The presenter was fronting the show alongside Ben Thompson, who was standing in for newly appointed host Jon Kay.

Victoria, who is a morning news anchor for BBC Global News, has occasionally appeared on the red sofa to give the latest business updates.

Celebrating her return to the show as a stand-in host, the broadcaster shared a photo of her sitting with fellow BBC presenters Ben and Ben Boulos. She captioned the snap: "Ssshh… whisper it…. But the stars have aligned… this may well be your line-up for tomorrow morning on @BBCBreakfast.

"Luckiest woman alive?"

Fans were overjoyed to see Victoria on their screens on Wednesday, with one person taking to Twitter, writing: "@VFritzNews finally on the red sofa this morning, great way to start the day," while another added: "WOW waking up to Victoria on Breakfast, just please more of this to put a spring in my step to start the day."

A third fan commented: "What a surprise. And there you are, what a difference to the start of the day," while another agreed, tweeting: "Great to see the lovely Victoria Fritz on breakfast. Always smiling."

The presenter shake-up comes just a few weeks after Jon Kay was confirmed as Dan Walker's replacement on the programme.

Jon celebrated the news with a statement which read: "I'm over the moon to become the new regular presenter of BBC Breakfast and I'm looking forward to bringing our brilliant viewers the very latest news each morning alongside my good friend Sally and the rest of the team.

"Sitting on the famous red sofa is a real privilege while covering the stories and issues that matter to our audience – home and abroad."

