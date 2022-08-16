Marriage: Viewers saying same thing about episode two of BBC drama Sean Bean and Nicola Walker play Ian and Emma

The BBC's new drama, Marriage, continued on Monday night, starring Sean Bean and Nicola Walker as married couple Ian and Emma.

While many viewers enjoyed the second episode, some were left irritated by the unusual theme tune towards the beginning of the instalment.

The acapella tune begins fairly suddenly during an exchange between Ian and Emma and involves people shouting instructions such as "to the side" and "turn around".

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the song, which is credited as Partita for 8 voices: No 1, Allemande. One person wrote: "The theme tune is the most annoying I have ever heard as an avid TV watcher for years. A good one can get you into the mood of a TV series. But this one…" while another added: "Am I the only person who really enjoyed #marriage on BBC? Apart from the theme tune, that was REALLY bad."

A third agreed, commenting: "The worst ever theme music has to be that of the @bbc TV series #Marriage. The series was ruined by the awful gibberish of vocals crashing into the viewers' ears at volume! Worst I have ever had to endure!!"

Some viewers were irritated by the theme tune

Other viewers also took to Twitter to praise the second episode, with many applauding Sean and Nicola's performances.

One person wrote: "I'm two episodes in and I can't wait to pick it back up again…it's brilliant. Superb acting. Anything I've watched with these two in has produced quality performances," while another tweeted: "#Marriage Beautifully constructed, achingly resonant drama series from Stefan Golaszewski. Challenging in its unadorned simplicity but hugely rewarding. Well done @BBC1."

Fans praised Nicola and Sean for their performances

A third fan commented: "I'm in the loving #marriage club! The actors portray a raft of human emotions so eloquently, often in a non-verbal manner," while another added: "Verdict: I'm really enjoying this new BBC drama #marriage - the observations are absolutely spot on (and it's laugh out loud funny in so many places!)."

