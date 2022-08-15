Where was BBC drama Marriage filmed? Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star in the drama

The BBC's new drama, Marriage, made its debut on Sunday night and viewers have been enthralled by Sean Bean and Nicola Walker's incredible performances.

Written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski, the series follows married couple, Ian and Emma, as they negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. But where was the four-parter filmed?

Where was Marriage filmed?

The main filming location was Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire. According to Hertfordshire Mercury, some scenes were filmed at Bellway's The Foundry development on the former Dacorum campus of West Herts College.

The housebuilder has donated its fees from the shoot to charity, with £500 being given to Herts Young Homeless and Emmaus Hertfordshire and the remainder donated to Cancer Research UK, Bellway's national charity partner since 2016.

Zoe Dobbs, sales manager for Bellway North London, said: "We were delighted to welcome the BBC to our development and even more delighted that we can use the filming fee to help those in need within the county of Hertfordshire where we're building new homes."

What is Marriage about?

Marriage follows the day-to-day lives of couple Ian and Emma, who have been married for 27 years. The series takes palace over the course of 12 days or so, according to Sean Bean.

"It's an extract of that time in their lives and you drop in to watch their lives," he said. "However, what is in those days is rich, revealing and you see what a relationship is, what a marriage is. Their doubts, fears, joy, happiness and heartbreak that go into everyday living."

Nicola Walker and Sean Bean star in the drama

The official synopsis reads: "Ian and Emma get back from their holiday in Spain and return to their normal lives. Ian has recently been made redundant and is beginning to adapt to his new existence.

"Emma is doing well at work and trying to balance that with Ian's feelings. Then their daughter Jessica gets in touch and wants to bring her boyfriend round to meet them."

