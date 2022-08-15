Nicola Walker makes rare comment about husband in new interview The actress is appearing in BBC's new drama, Marriage

Nicola Walker has made a rare comment about her marriage to her husband, Barnaby Kay. The couple, who mostly keep their private life out of the spotlight, have been together for over 25 years but married in more recent years.

"Me and my husband, because we both lost a parent young, we thought, after we had a child, we ought to get married, in case one of us dies, so that the legalities are clear," the actress, who is currently starring in BBC drama Marriage, told Radio Times.

WATCH: Marriage on BBC stars Nicola Walker and Sean Bean

She added: "Which is not the most romantic reason to get married but is probably the only thing that would have got me to sign a piece of paper. I'm not a great advocate of marriage in real life." The couple have one son together, Harry, who was born in 2006.

Barnaby is perhaps best-known for his theatre work and is a former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He's been hailed for performances in famous productions including Shakespeare's As You Like It and Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire.

Nicola's husband is Barnaby Kay

In the world of TV, he's had stints in shows including Midsomer Murders, New Tricks, Wallander and, more recently, The Five.

Meanwhile, Nicola's on-screen marriage in BBC One's new drama, Marriage, sees her portray Emma opposite Sean Bean who plays her husband, Ian. The drama follows the couple's relationship as they battle the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.

But it seems not everyone has been blown away by the new programme. Viewers took issue with the sound quality of the first episode, with one person writing: "Straight away I'm having to put subtitles on.

The drama aired on BBC One on Sunday

"Why do so many dramas have poor sound or mumbling actors? Maybe it's just me," while another added: "Is anyone else struggling to hear their dialogue? Great cast, poor sound."

Episode two of the four-part drama airs on Monday on BBC One at 9pm. Episode three will then air on Sunday 21 August, with the final airing on Monday 22 August.

