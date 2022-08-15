Strictly Come Dancing fans worry about confusion over this year's line-up Are you excited for the 2022 series?

Strictly Come Dancing's 2022 series is just around the corner and while fans of the beloved BBC programme couldn't be more excited, some have expressed their worry about potential confusion concerning this year's contestants.

Taking to Twitter, a number of viewers have pointed out that there are three celebrity participants with the surname Adams in the 2022 line-up: comedian Jayde Adams, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and football legend Tony Adams.

One person wrote: "That's three celebs with the surname Adams, this is going to get very confusing [laughing face emoji]," while another agreed, adding: "How confusing #Strictly."

Other fans saw the funny side of the coincidence, with one person tweeting: "Hang on… so the #Strictly lineup this year has Kaye Adams, Jade Adams and Tony Adams?? Did the celeb booker just ring round in alphabetical order??" while another added: "Three people with the surname Adams, what are the odds?!"

Some viewers even called for the three contestants to join together for a group dance during Halloween week to the tune of The Adamms Family theme song.

Tony Adams will be taking to the ballroom floor in September

One person tweeted: "Surely having three members of The Adams Family on is an advantage for them on Halloween week?" while another added: "So I presume the #Halloween #Special will feature the Adams family."

The three stars join the likes of Molly Rainford, Fleur East, Matt Goss, Will Mellor and Helen Skelton, who have all confirmed that they will be taking part in the hit show.

Speaking to the BBC about joining the show, Helen said: "I'm really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can't wait for me to get started."

Singer Fleur East has also joined the line-up

Fleur added: "I'm excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience. It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my Father who loved it so much. Unfortunately, my Dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit. I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!"

