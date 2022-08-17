Look Both Ways star Lili Reinhart reveals sad reason why she quit social media Riverdale actress Lili stars in a new Netflix film - and it looks seriously good

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart’s new Netflix film Look Both Ways has finally dropped on Netflix, but the exciting release is somewhat bittersweet as Lili revealed why she had stopped using any social media platforms while promoting the new movie.

Taking to Twitter in a very rare post, she wrote: "The internet is bad for my mental health and I need to stay off of it for a while but thank you for all the love and support— can’t wait for you to see #lookbothways."

The star was inundated with support, with one fan replying: "Supporting you always and I cannot wait for the 17th!! I know you put your whole heart into like everything else you do and it’s going to be amazing!! take care of yourself and remember how much love and support is out there for you," while another person added: "Don't worry Lili, take as much time you need. I love you very much and if this is what you need to do it, we understand, don't feel guilty or anything like that. You are very strong and you will get through this, we love you very much. You can do it all. I can't wait to see it!"

Lili left social media for mental health reasons

Viewers have been loving the film, with one writing: "#LookBothWays is a cosy rom-com powered on the charm of not one, but two Lili Reinharts. It's mostly set in a fantasy world where both motherhood and breaking into animation in LA are difficult, but not TOO hard. But hey, if you're looking for a sweet flick with a charming cast?" Another fan tweeted: "I am in tears I’m so proud of you Lili, this movie was so incredible and reassuring that no matter what happens you are going to be okay. I love everything about it and the cast and crew did an amazing job."

The new film is now out on Netflix

So what is Look Both Ways about? The synopsis reads: "On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s [Lili Reinhart] life diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown, and another in which she does not and moves to Los Angeles.

"In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself." Sounds great right?!

