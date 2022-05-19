Riverdale to be cancelled after seven seasons The Riverdale cast has previously said that they want the show to end

Although the show has a huge fan following, the CW has confirmed that Riverdale's seventh season will be it's last – and fans certainly have had something to say about it!

The show, which is available via Netflix in the UK, is based on the Archie Comics and stars the likes of KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan.

WATCH: Are you caught up on Riverdale?

Taking to Twitter to discuss the news, one fan wrote: "Why would they cancel the greatest show of all time?" while another added: "Man, after this season @TheCW that became part of a generation's zeitgeist will basically cease to exist. Watching these cancellation announcements unfold has been like watching someone dismantle a sportscar to sell the bare chassis at a bargain price."

Are you sad the show is ending?

Cole has previously opened up about how the cast are keen for the show to end, telling GQ that the cast wanted to "wrap it up with a bow". He continued: "I'm not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control. We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."

Molly Ringwald, who plays Archie's mother one the show, also spoke about the show's ending, telling HELLO!: "I can’t tell you anything about it unfortunately but I think it’s wrapping up and coming to an end. The kids are getting older - so it probably will be - but that’s not official information!"

Are you going to watch season seven?

Molly joined the cast full-time in season four following the sad death of Luke Perry, who played her estranged husband, and opened up about the loss, telling Refinery29: "He was the person — every time I flew into Vancouver I would get a text from him, 'Are you here? Are you here yet? When are we having dinner? He was my touchstone there, the person I saw all the time.'"

