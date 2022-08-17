Will there be a series two of Marriage on BBC? Sean Bean and Nicola Walker lead the cast

Marriage on BBC One, starring Sean Bean and Nicola Walker, details the many trials and tribulations of married life, so it's no wonder that viewers have been enjoying the relatable series.

The first two episodes, which aired this week, introduced fans to Ian and Emma, a husband and wife who have been married for nearly 30 years and have faced all sorts of highs and lows. However, the entire boxset of four episodes are already available on the iPlayer and fans have taken no time in racing through them.

So what about the future of the show? Read on to find out what we know about a potential series two of Marriage...

WATCH: Marriage on BBC - the official trailer

Will there be a series two of Marriage?

At this point in time, the BBC are yet to confirm if Ian and Emma will be back on our screens for the second instalment of Marriage. However, the show has been well received so it's certainly possible.

Not only that, due to the story focussing on real, human issues, such as the ups and downs of a long-term relationship, the story could continue on from where series one left, examining the next chapter in the husband and wife's life.

Sean Bean and Nicola Walker in Marriage

Who will be in series two of Marriage?

If series two of Marriage is commissioned by the BBC, then it's likely that Lord of the Rings star Sean Bean and The Split's Nicola Walker could return in their respective roles.

If so, viewers could also expect that supporting actors such as Henry Lloyd-Hughes, James Bolam and Chantelle Alle would reprise their roles.

The alternative is that the BBC might decide to focus a follow-up series on a different family and therefore pull together an entirely new cast. We'll keep you posted…

The BBC are yet to confirm is series two is happening

What have the fans said about Marriage?

It's safe to say fans have been divided by the drama. While others have been unimpressed by the series' theme music, others have been loving the plot. One person wrote on Twitter: "Read a lot of negative stuff about this show but I'm gripped.

Extraordinary performances. Gimlet-eyed writing. Courage of conviction. Heart-breaking and blood-curdling."

A second agreed, tweeting: "#marriage one of the best dramas I have seen on #bbc for ages. So compelling and unusual. Love the use of silence and there are so many scenes I am going back to, to study the acting. Bravo to everyone on the making of this." A third echoed: "#marriage #bbc absolutely fantastic. Don't believe the [naysayers]."

