David Muir joined by GMA's Ginger Zee for special climate broadcast

David Muir has established quite a comfy position for himself on ABC's World News Tonight, and sometimes even takes his talents to sister show Good Morning America.

Viewers saw worlds collide when one of GMA's beloved stars, Ginger Zee, joined David and co-host Cecilia Vega for a special broadcast.

As ABC's chief meteorologist and managing editor of the climate unit, Ginger came on to contribute to the discussion surrounding the new watershed climate bill introduced by Joe Biden.

She explained the implications of the bill, which aims to combat climate change through the introduction of more solar power and electric vehicles by way of rebates and credits for citizens.

"Bottom line, this will reduce emissions," she stated to David, mentioning that it could help raise the GDP by 1% and help fight the "warming of our planet."

Ginger shared the video of her ABC News appearance on her social media, sparking another conversation around the provisions the bill would account for.

David was joined by Ginger to provide her expertise on the new climate bill

"The IRA bill is signed. What does that mean for climate? I joined @davidmuirabc and @ceciliavega to discuss on the @abcnews special report," she captioned it.

"Great report Gin!!! Thank you for helping explain!" one fan commented on it, with another saying: "Ginger, thank you for all that you do to inform Americans on our climate. I sooo appreciate you!"

A third added: "Some of your best reporting! This one stands out for some reason. Impressive work as always," and a fourth also shared: "Getting our solar panels put on in 2 days!"

David has been closely following along with developments in the case ever since the bill was signed into law.

The ABC anchor recently returned from a relaxing trip

It marks one of the beloved ABC anchor's first major reports since returning from a relaxing vacation to Croatia earlier in the month, and his fans have loved seeing him back since.

