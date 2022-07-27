Escape to the Chateau stars mark first for children Arthur and Dorothy with adorable family photo The stars are enjoying a family holiday

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have taken a well deserved family holiday and have marked the occasion with a gorgeous new group photo.

The TV stars have taken their two children, Arthur, 9, and Dorothy, 8, away for a summer break and have been busy teaching them how to snorkel - a first for them both!

Sharing the news on the show's official Instagram account, the Chateau team posted a photo of the family standing in front of a tropical background of tall palm trees and the blue ocean. The caption read: "Did you receive yesterday's newsletter from Dick and Angel? The Strawbridges have been enjoying their annual summer holidays!"

A quote from Dick and Angel followed: "It's most certainly been a busy year and like many we hope you have some time over the summer to spend it with family. Although we have never achieved the rumoured 'Two Hour Lunch Break' or 'Month of August Holiday' yet, we continue to believe it will happen!

"But one tradition remains, every year we try and do something new, a first for Arthur and Dorothy."

They continued: "This year, we are teaching the children to snorkel and like many things, fearless Arthur has taken to it like a fish to water and Dorothy is cheering from the sides after having her feet nibbled on our first venture into the sea!!

"Little does she know that people actually pay for this service!"

The update comes just days after the family revealed that they have been busy working on exciting new projects over the past few weeks.

The couple's team wrote the following post on Instagram: "A couple of weeks ago, a few of us from Chateau HQ took a trip to France to visit Dick, Angel, Arthur and Dorothy.

"We had a wonderful time catching up on everything we've missed over the past couple of years and we started on some very exciting projects that are coming soon."

