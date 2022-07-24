Escape to the Chateau stars reveal they are working on new 'exciting projects' - details A new series will arrive later this year

The Escape to the Chateau team have delighted fans by revealing that Dick and Angel Strawbridge have recently begun working on some new projects over the last two weeks.

Taking to the show's official Instagram account, which is run by the couple's team, the post read: "A couple of weeks ago, a few of us from Chateau HQ took a trip to France to visit Dick, Angel, Arthur and Dorothy.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible discovery while restoring roof

"We had a wonderful time catching up on everything we've missed over the past couple of years and we started on some very exciting projects that are coming soon."

Fans were quick to comment on the good news, with one person writing: "How wonderful!!! I so wish I could go for a visit! I adore the Chateau and I love Angel and Dick's fantastic energy and zest for life," while another added: "Looking forward to all of it!"

Other fans hoped that one of the new projects might be another series of the popular Channel 4 show, with one person tweeting: "Do hope there's going to be a new series."

The announcement was made on the show's official social media pages

Angel recently gave fans an update about the ninth series in a recent video uploaded to Instagram.

The mum-of-two was being interviewed by Shannon, a representative from the Cotswolds-based fabric shop, Just Fabrics, when she announced that season nine of the programme will arrive on our screens by the end of the year.

Another project that may be in the pipeline for the Strawbridges is a spin-off travel show that they have been planning for some time. The pair teased the series on their website in the Frequently Asked Questions section a while back.

The couple are currently working on some new projects

They wrote: "We have actually been planning a travel show for a while…unfortunately lockdown has meant that we have had to put this on the backburner…but it's definitely something we are looking to do in the future, so watch this space!"

