The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher announces surprise appearance on Gardeners' World The restoration expert will open up about his secret passion for gardening

They are two of our favourite heartwarming BBC shows to settle down on the sofa to watch, and now it's been announced that the worlds of The Repair Shop and Gardeners' World are coming together.

Steve Fletcher, who has been a regular face on the restoration show since it began in 2017, will be making an appearance on this week's edition of the horticultural programme alongside the likes of Monty Don and Adam Frost. The Repair Shop's resident horologist - that's clock expert to me and you - will be sharing with viewers his other main passion in life: gardening!

Ahead of his debut on the show on Friday 19 August, he opened up about his appearance, telling his social media followers: "I had a great time with the team from @GardenersWorldTV the other day, showing them around my garden."

He went on to give them a taster of what fans can expect from his garden, which is tucked away in the gorgeous market town of Witney in the Oxfordshire countryside. "I've tried to maximise all of the courtyard space, by filling it with my favourite plants and adding features to create a secluded and relaxing environment," he wrote.

Steve announced the exciting news to his followers on Instagram

Needless to say, we can't wait to see Steve's green space for ourselves, as the TV star has only shared snippets of it on Instagram in the past.

Recently he revealed his delight at discovering that the pond he had installed in his garden has attracted frogs and is "teaming with life".

The TV star will share with viewers his incredible garden

Sharing a photo of himself crouched down and inspecting the little amphibian up close, he wrote: "I've been fascinated by ponds and pond life since I was a young lad, and after finding a tiny frog at the barn last week, it's a delight to come home to find my own garden pond teaming with life!"

Steve and his wife Mel have been together for many years and live close to Steve's clock and watch repair business, The Clock Workshop.. The shop has been in the Fletcher family for three generations as his grandfather opened it in Oxfordshire in 1910.

The couple share five children together and have even become grandparents in the last few years, with their children going on to have little ones of their own.

