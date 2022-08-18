Monty Don announces the arrival of new grandchild in lovely post The Gardeners' World presenter shared the news on social media

Congratulations are in order for Monty Don as the BBC presenter has announced his family has welcomed a new baby!

Taking to social media, the horticulturist and Gardeners' World host shared the happy news with his followers, who were quick to share well-wishes. "I acquired another grandson yesterday," he tweeted on Thursday morning, adding: "Everyone very happy."

One fan responded to the 67-year-old's post in a comment which read: "Congratulations. You can never have enough grandsons or granddaughters. They bring such joy."

Another echoed the sweet sentiment, writing: "Massive congratulations. Grandchildren are wonderful. We have 4 and a great-granddaughter. They give us immense pleasure."

Monty's family also welcomed Daisy Rose in May

A third said: "Many congratulations. May they all be happy and healthy!" as a fourth added: "Wonderful news, congratulations to you all. I hope all of your grandchildren grow to love and care for the planet as much as you and your wife do."

Monty's wonderful news comes soon after he announced that the Don family had welcomed a granddaughter, named Daisy Rose. In May, the garden expert said: "Daisy Rose Don born today, a sister to George. A perfect way to end a beautiful May day."

Monty's wife is Sarah Don and the husband and wife have been happily married for a number of years. After meeting at Cambridge University, Monty and Sarah, who now reside in Herefordshire, tied the knot in 1983.

Monty and Sarah are proud grandparents

The couple have three grown-up children, Tom, Adam, and Freya. In addition to their new grandson and Daisy, the couple are also proud grandparents to George, who was born in 2019.

Monty has made a number of comments about family life over the years, including how at times, his work gets in the way of spending quality time with his wife and children.

Speaking with The Guardian in 2009 about his life and career, Monty said: "Ask Sarah what the worst thing is about living with me and she would probably say that I always put work above everything else," he explained candidly, adding: "To the detriment of my children, my wife, my health, my life. And what I am really bad at is saying no."

